Carrie Underwood suffered three miscarriages in last two years

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Country star Carrie Underwood has revealed that she suffered from three miscarriages in the last two years.

The "Cry Pretty" singer, who shares son Isaiah, three, with hockey player husband Mike Fisher and has a baby on the way, opened up about her fertility struggles in an interview on CBS "Sunday Morning".

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby," Underwood said.

"We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it."

' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'" Underwood said throughout the whole process she kept her self busy by writing new music."

After finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I want to work, I want to do this.

'Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

In August, the singer announced that she was pregnant again.

However, one evening during the pregnancy, she became convinced she had experienced another miscarriage.

"I was just sobbing. And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we're supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage."

And they told me everything was great!" Underwood also discussed her infamous fall that resulted in "between 40 and 50" stitches.

"My face broke my fall," the singer said of the incident, which occurred after she tripped in her home.