First look of Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillip's Joker revealed

Taking to his official Instagram account, Phillips shared the photo featuring Phoenix in a green jacket and a shirt and a hint of smirk on his face. He captioned it, "Arthur."

Published: 17th September 2018 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American director Todd Phillips has finally shared the first look of star Joaquin Phoenix before he becomes the iconic Batman villain, in the upcoming untitled Joker origin film.

The audience, however, is unable to see the character's iconic clown makeup and green locks, reported Variety.

The film follows the origin of Batman's most notorious enemy as he transforms from a struggling stand-up comedian to a full-blown criminal. The studio described the film as an "exploration of a man disregarded by the society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

Actor Robert De Niro is in talks to join the cast of the film as a talk-show host, who plays a role in driving Phoenix's character to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime. The movie also stars Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron.

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 4, 2019. It is directed by Phillips, who also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.

