London fashion week: Victoria Beckham comes home

Published: 17th September 2018 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Beckham leaves after her London Fashion Week SS19 show in London, Sunday Sept. 16, 2018. Beckham has brought her fashion brand home to London Fashion Week for the first time to mark a decade in the business. (Photo: AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Victoria Beckham brought her fashion brand home to London Fashion Week for the first time Sunday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the label that solidified the former Spice Girl's status as a fashion icon. Her show was one of the most sought-after at the current edition of the British capital's twice-yearly style extravaganza, which also saw Roland Mouret and other designers show off their latest spring and summer creations.

Beckham, who normally shows in New York, celebrated a decade in business with a catwalk show staged in an elegant gallery next door to her store in London's tony Mayfair district.

While the designer said the show wasn't meant "as a retrospective in any way," the collection featured some of her greatest hits and signature looks. Beckham called them her brand's "codes": masculine tailoring offset by delicate lacy camisoles, fluid, minimal backless gowns and trousers that came in a slouchy wide leg or slim with mini flares. All the models wore their hair slicked back, the way Beckham likes to style hers.

The palette, like the shapes, was lean and pared down. A mannish cream wide-leg trouser suit opened the show; an all-black ensemble closed it. In between were neutral tones, subdued prints and flashes of red. An unusual combination of sky blue paired with mud brown effectively drew the eye.

When it came time to take a bow, Beckham walked up to her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham, and their children who were seated among the guests, giving them kisses, hugs and a thumbs-up.

Beckham was visibly excited and proud to be showing on home turf among her nearest and dearest.

"I have family members who have never seen what I do," she said afterward.

While she has dressed everyone from Melania Trump to Lady Gaga, boasts sales in dozens of countries and has been honored by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for her services to fashion, Beckham said she's still got a lot of work to do.

"I'm probably more and more nervous each season," she told reporters.

After the show, a dozen or so animal rights activists shouted "Shame on Victoria Beckham." Sunday's show didn't appear to include fur.

