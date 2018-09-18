Home Entertainment English

Creepy character from 'Atlanta' appears in crowd at Emmys

Perkins congratulated Bill Hader, who won an Emmy for best actor in a television comedy over Glover — last year's winner.

Published: 18th September 2018

Teddy Perkins, right, congratulates Bill Hader as he gets ready to walk on stage to accept the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 'Barry' at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Photo: AP)

LOS ANGELES: A creepy, whiteface character from the FX hit series "Atlanta" has been seated in the front row and taking selfies at the Emmy Awards.

Teddy Perkins appeared Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in the same attire as worn on the comedy-drama on the show, sporting red velvet dinner jacket, heavy white makeup, prosthetics and a bob cut wig. The character was played by the show's star Donald Glover, but it's unclear whether the actor-singer dressed up as Perkins who became a main attraction in the crowd and social media taking selfies during commercial breaks.

Even Hader had no idea who was dressed up as Perkins.

"I don't know who it was, but I know it was that guy from 'Atlanta,'" Hader said backstage.

When Glover was shown in the crowd, Perkins was not around.

Perkins became one of the most intriguing figures during the second season of "Atlanta" for his eerie appearance. The character tricked Darius, played by LaKeith Stanfield into visiting his home.

