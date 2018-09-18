Home Entertainment English

Game of Thrones gave me my future family, says Kit Harington

Stating that the show has "changed it completely", Kit Harington said that he couldn't have asked for a better job in his twenties than to be an actor in GOT.

18th September 2018

Kit Harington and Ros Leslie as Jon Snow and Ygritte in 'Game of Thrones'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Looking back at his journey in 'Game of Thrones', actor Kit Harington said that the show completely changed everything for him.

After the HBO show won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Monday, Harington, who plays the famous character of Jon Snow in the series, said that the show gave him a family, Fox News reported.

"I met my wife on this show, in that way it gave me my future family, that's the main thing it did for me," he said.

Stating that the show has "changed it completely", he said that he couldn't have asked for a better job in his twenties than to be an actor in GOT.

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding
ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire,
Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. | AP

In June, 'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte (Jon Snow's love interest) in the show, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland.

Earlier this month, explaining the reason behind not giving up his Jon snow look even though the filming of the last season has been wrapped up, Harington said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

