Henry Winkler takes home first-ever Emmy award for `Barry`

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The 70th Emmy awards 2018 have been kicked-off, where actor Henry Winkler took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Winkler,72, bagged his first-ever Primetime Emmy, following three acting nominations in the `70s for his breakout in Happy Days, among other nods for his role as master acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's Barry, PEOPLE reported.

"Oh my God, oh my God," Winkler repeated continuously as he took the stage.

The actor, who won two Golden Globe Awards in addition to his nominations for his role as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in Happy Days and earlier bagged two Daytime Emmys, cracked a joke that he wrote his speech "43 years ago."

'Game of Thrones' leads this time's event with 22 nominations while 'SNL' and 'Westworld' happened to be the second-most nominated shows with 21 each, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The awards ceremony is being hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', the two shows which received several Emmys during last year's event, are also nominated for their newest seasons this year.

Here's a list of the winners till now:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series- Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series-Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Pilot"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Pilot"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series-Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series- Bill Hader (Barry)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special- Godless

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special- Black Mirror "USS Callister"

The award show recognizes and celebrates excellence in the television industry, and is the equivalent of an Academy Award (for film).