Home Entertainment English

It's a tie between Netflix, HBO at Emmys 2018

The Emmy nomination this year were met with a surprise, when Netflix topped HBO in the total number of nominations.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for Netflix | Reuters

By PTI

LOS ANGELEs: It was a tie between premium cable network HBO and streaming giant Netflix at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards with both winning 23 awards each.

The Emmy nomination this year were met with a surprise, when Netflix topped HBO in the total number of nominations.

Netflix had 112 nominations compared to HBO's 108.

HBO was leading the tally after the Creative Arts Emmys, with 17 wins to the streamer's 16.

With two early awards for the comedy series "Barry", HBO took the lead during the ceremony.

Netflix, however, put up a strong show in the limited series and movie categories.

Among Netflix's wins, Claire Foy landed the award for lead actress in a drama series for "The Crown".

Regina King won lead actress in a limited series for her role in "Seven Seconds," which was cancelled after its first season.

The "USS Callister" episode of "Black Mirror" and "Godless" also took home multiple statuettes with four and three, respectively.

The final award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series, which was won by "Game of Thrones", resulted in the 23-23 tie.

Amazon, another streaming service, also won eight awards, all for Outstanding Comedy Series winner "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".

"GOT" took home nine Emmys including seven won at the Creative Arts ceremonies.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" was the biggest winner at the ceremony with five awards -- for Outstanding Comedy Series, lead (Rachel Brosnahan) and supporting actress (Alex Borstein) in a comedy and writing and directing honours for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

It earned eight Emmys overall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HBO Netflix Emmy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo