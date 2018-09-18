Home Entertainment English

List of winners of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

Here's a list of winners at the annual Awards, announced by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for the 70th Emmy Awards (Photo | Television Academy Official Website

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: The 70th prime-time Emmy Awards were presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here's a list of winners at the annual Awards, announced by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

While the Emmys are known for surprises, some actors appear to be shoo-ins for the statuette.

Drama Series: "Game of Thrones"

Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"

Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, "Barry."

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Limited Series: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, "Godless"

Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"

Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, "The Oscars"

Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"

Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Reality-Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emmy Awards Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo