Regina King surprised by Emmy victory for 'Seven Seconds'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Regina King won the 2018 Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series and she could hardly believe the good news herself.

"Really? Say word," the actress, who won for her role on "Seven Seconds", remarked as she began her speech on Monday night here, reports people.com.

"Wow, I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this, but I am so grateful television academy. You all are my friends, my peers, thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.

"This is amazing," she continued. "I wanna curse right now. This is good."

King, 47, was the first person of colour to win at the Emmys, which drew criticism from some viewers at home for its lack of non-white winners.

In a humorous nod to host Michael Che's joke from the show's opening monologue that only black actors thank Jesus in their speeches, King added: "Thank you Jesus - Michael Che."

King has previously picked up two supporting actress in a limited series or movie Emmys for her work in "American Crime".