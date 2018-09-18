Home Entertainment English

Regina King surprised by Emmy victory for 'Seven Seconds'

King, 47, was the first person of colour to win at the Emmys, which drew criticism from some viewers at home for its lack of non-white winners.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Regina King won the 2018 Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series and she could hardly believe the good news herself.

"Really? Say word," the actress, who won for her role on "Seven Seconds", remarked as she began her speech on Monday night here, reports people.com.

"Wow, I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this, but I am so grateful television academy. You all are my friends, my peers, thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.

"This is amazing," she continued. "I wanna curse right now. This is good."

King, 47, was the first person of colour to win at the Emmys, which drew criticism from some viewers at home for its lack of non-white winners.

In a humorous nod to host Michael Che's joke from the show's opening monologue that only black actors thank Jesus in their speeches, King added: "Thank you Jesus - Michael Che."

King has previously picked up two supporting actress in a limited series or movie Emmys for her work in "American Crime".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Seven Seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju