Sean Penn says #MeToo movement's spirit is to 'divide men and women'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn has slammed the #MeToo movement, saying its only aim is to "divide men and women".

Appearing on NBC's "Today" show to discuss his new Hulu series "The First", the 58-year-old actor said the campaign has been "largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious".

When asked to elaborate on his comments, Penn said, "We don't know what's a fact in many of the cases. Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded."

"The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women," he added.

When host Natalie Morales retorted by telling the actor that "women would say it's uniting women", Penn once again disagreed.

"I'm gonna say that women that I talk to, not in front of a camera, that I listen to, of all walks of life, that there's a common sense that is not represented at all in the discussion when it comes to the media discussion of it, the discussion where if Sean Penn says this, so and so's going to attack him for saying this, because of that."

"I don't want it to be a trend, and I'm very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance.

And even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked," Penn said.