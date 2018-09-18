Thandie Newton thanks God, who she calls 'Her' at Emmys

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Thandie Newton won the best supporting actress in a drama series at the 70th Emmy Awards for "Westworld". Even though an atheist, she thanked God and said "I thank her...".

"I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank her tonight," Newton said during her speech at the Annual Primetime Emmys.

"I am so blessed. I am so blessed. Without this, I am even..." before covering her own mouth as she seemed to begin to drop an f-bomb during the ceremony that took place here on Monday, reports variety.com.

Newton was nominated for playing Maeve in the sci-fi western epic "Westworld" in 2017 as well, but this marks her first win.

"The cast and crew of -- I can't believe I'm here -- the cast and crew of 'Westworld'... I love you all so much," she said.

"Lisa Joy, Jonah Nolan, Home Box Office, J.J. Abrams, our guardian angel."

She also called out her family, particularly her daughter, Ripley.

"I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star," she said, addressing her daughter. "I love you so much, baby."