Home Entertainment English

Thandie Newton thanks God, who she calls 'Her' at Emmys

Thandie Newton won the best supporting actress in a drama series at the 70th Emmy Awards for "Westworld". Even though an atheist, she thanked God and said "I thank her...".

Published: 18th September 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Thandie Newton in 'Westowrld'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Thandie Newton won the best supporting actress in a drama series at the 70th Emmy Awards for "Westworld". Even though an atheist, she thanked God and said "I thank her...".

"I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank her tonight," Newton said during her speech at the Annual Primetime Emmys.

"I am so blessed. I am so blessed. Without this, I am even..." before covering her own mouth as she seemed to begin to drop an f-bomb during the ceremony that took place here on Monday, reports variety.com.

Newton was nominated for playing Maeve in the sci-fi western epic "Westworld" in 2017 as well, but this marks her first win.

"The cast and crew of -- I can't believe I'm here -- the cast and crew of 'Westworld'... I love you all so much," she said.

"Lisa Joy, Jonah Nolan, Home Box Office, J.J. Abrams, our guardian angel."

She also called out her family, particularly her daughter, Ripley.

"I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star," she said, addressing her daughter. "I love you so much, baby."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thandie Newton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju