This is why Ariana Grande gave 2018 Emmys a miss

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ariana Grande has decided to take a break from the spotlight to grieve ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death.

For the same reason, Grande pulled out of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. Her fiance and 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson also chose to skip the star-studded event to be by her side in New York.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," her team had told People Magazine. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," the 25-year-old's team added. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Mac Miller passed away on September 7, reportedly, after a possible drug overdose in California. Ariana and Miller dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018. Earlier last week, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer had dedicated a heartbreaking tribute to Miller on social media.