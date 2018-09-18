Home Entertainment English

This is why Ariana Grande gave 2018 Emmys a miss

Grande pulled out of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. Her fiance and 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson also chose to skip the star-studded event to be by her side in New York.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ariana Grande has decided to take a break from the spotlight to grieve ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death.

For the same reason, Grande pulled out of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. Her fiance and 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson also chose to skip the star-studded event to be by her side in New York.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," her team had told People Magazine. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," the 25-year-old's team added. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Mac Miller passed away on September 7, reportedly, after a possible drug overdose in California. Ariana and Miller dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018. Earlier last week, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer had dedicated a heartbreaking tribute to Miller on social media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2018 Emmy Awards Emmys Ariana Grande Mac Miller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju