Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Disney releases trailer for Emily Blunt starrer 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Disney on Monday released a trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns." The musical sequel stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964.​

Published: 18th September 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Emily Blunt attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. | AP

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the rooftops of London with her magical bag in time for Christmas.

Disney on Monday released a trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns." The musical sequel stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964.

Mary Poppins returns to Cherry Lane to help the next generation of the Banks family through a personal loss.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her lamplighter friend, Jack.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film, appears as the retired chairman of the bank. Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury also are featured in the movie, which is based on PL Travers' stories.

Rob Marshall directs the film, which includes new original songs.

"Mary Poppins Returns" opens in theaters Dec. 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mary Poppins Returns Emily Blunt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju