Home Entertainment English

Why Game of Thrones season eight is taking so long

Writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss reveal that the GOT last season is far beyond what they have ever attempted before.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

'Game of Thrones' will conclude with its eighth season premiering in 2019. In image: Actor Kristofer Hivju in GoT episode 'Beyond the Wall'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: If you can't wait to see the final season of the American fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', the series' showrunners have a message for you.

Backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss revealed that the upcoming eighth season (which is only six episodes) is the "biggest thing we have ever done."

"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we have ever done. It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it," Benioff said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

He further said that when people see it, they are going to understand why it took so long. "The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before," said Benioff.

The series took home the award for 'Outstanding Drama Series' at the star-studded event. It has received 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2015, 2016, and 2018, more than any other primetime scripted television series.

'Game of Thrones' will conclude with its eighth season premiering in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Game of Thrones  GoT final season GoT S08E01 David Benioff Dan Weiss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju