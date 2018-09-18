Why Game of Thrones season eight is taking so long

By ANI

WASHINGTON: If you can't wait to see the final season of the American fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', the series' showrunners have a message for you.

Backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss revealed that the upcoming eighth season (which is only six episodes) is the "biggest thing we have ever done."

"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we have ever done. It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it," Benioff said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

He further said that when people see it, they are going to understand why it took so long. "The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before," said Benioff.

The series took home the award for 'Outstanding Drama Series' at the star-studded event. It has received 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2015, 2016, and 2018, more than any other primetime scripted television series.

'Game of Thrones' will conclude with its eighth season premiering in 2019.