'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live-action series in works at Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is planning to reboot the popular animated TV series "Avatar: The Last Airbender".

The streaming giant has roped in original creators of the show Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are signed on to executive produce and run the new live-action series.

Sharing the news of Twitter, Netflix wrote, "And I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action."

"This is what we've been training for all these years," it added.

The original animated series aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon.

It started in February 2005 and concluded in July 2008.

The story follows Aang and his friends, who have to save the world by battling Fire Lord Ozai to end the war with the Fire Nation.

The TV series was adapted for the big screen by director M Night Shyamalan in 2010 but the film bombed at the box office.

Critics had also slammed the film for its plot, screenplay, and acting but most notably for whitewashing the characters.

In a statement to Deadline, DiMartino and Konietzko said the new series will feature a "non-whitewashed cast".

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," they said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone's great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building.

Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we're incredibly grateful to be partnering with them," they added.