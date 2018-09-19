Home Entertainment English

Eddie Murphy, Tim Story team up for 'Grumpy Old Men' remake

Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, who is the president of The Story Entertainment Company, will also be producing the movie, reported Variety.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Eddie Murphy (AP Photo/NBC, Peter Kramer, file).

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: American comedian-actor Eddie Murphy will be seen in New Line's upcoming comedy film that is a remake of the 1993 'Grumpy Old Men', which starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

Tim Story, who has helmed movies like 'Ride Along' and 'Fantastic Four', will be directing and producing the movie through his The Story Entertainment company, alongside John Davis, who was also a producer for the original 1993 film.

Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, who is the president of The Story Entertainment Company, will also be producing the movie, reported Variety.

In the original film, Lemmon and Matthau were seen as feuding neighbours who were competing for the attention of a college professor, which was played by Ann-Margret.

Donald Petrie directed the original film, which had grossed USD 70 million domestically and also led to a 1995 sequel titled 'Grumpier Old Men', which grossed about USD 72 million.

Murphy will be seen playing one of the feuding seniors, and it will sure be a treat to watch.

The 57-year-old star will next appear in the Netflix biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name', which he is co-producing with John Davis. The biopic is based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore, who recorded the Dolemite comedy albums in the early 1970s and financed the 1975 film 'Dolemite', in which he played the role of a ghetto hero and pimp.

Murphy was last seen in the 2016 drama 'Mr. Church' and 2012 comedy-drama titled 'A Thousand Words'. He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eddie Murphy Grumpy Old Men Tim Story

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju