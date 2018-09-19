Eddie Murphy, Tim Story team up for 'Grumpy Old Men' remake

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: American comedian-actor Eddie Murphy will be seen in New Line's upcoming comedy film that is a remake of the 1993 'Grumpy Old Men', which starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

Tim Story, who has helmed movies like 'Ride Along' and 'Fantastic Four', will be directing and producing the movie through his The Story Entertainment company, alongside John Davis, who was also a producer for the original 1993 film.

Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, who is the president of The Story Entertainment Company, will also be producing the movie, reported Variety.

In the original film, Lemmon and Matthau were seen as feuding neighbours who were competing for the attention of a college professor, which was played by Ann-Margret.

Donald Petrie directed the original film, which had grossed USD 70 million domestically and also led to a 1995 sequel titled 'Grumpier Old Men', which grossed about USD 72 million.

Murphy will be seen playing one of the feuding seniors, and it will sure be a treat to watch.

The 57-year-old star will next appear in the Netflix biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name', which he is co-producing with John Davis. The biopic is based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore, who recorded the Dolemite comedy albums in the early 1970s and financed the 1975 film 'Dolemite', in which he played the role of a ghetto hero and pimp.

Murphy was last seen in the 2016 drama 'Mr. Church' and 2012 comedy-drama titled 'A Thousand Words'. He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.