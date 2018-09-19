Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding to star in 'Last Christmas'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke and 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding are all set to treat their fans with their upcoming movie titled 'Last Christmas'.

The two will be seen romancing in the Paul Feig directorial, which will be set in London, reported Variety.

Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings will be penning the screenplay for the film. However, other projects details are still kept under wraps.

Feig, who previously directed 'Bridesmaids', 'The Heat' and 'A Simple Favor', will also co-produce the film alongside Jessie Henderson for his Feigco Entertainment. While BAFTA Film Awards winner David Livingstone and Thompson will produce the flick, executive vice president of the production Erik Baiers will supervise and manage the project for Universal.

Clarke has been working on her film career as HBO's 'Game of Thrones' has entered its final season. The 31-year-old actor was last seen in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', and she is represented by CAA, Emptage Hallett, and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Golding, meanwhile, garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance opposite Constance Wu in Warner Bros.' hit 'Crazy Rich Asians'. The movie has grossed USD 188 million worldwide.

He was recently also seen opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in a film titled 'A Simple Favor', which opened last weekend with USD 16 million domestically. The star is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Megan Silverman Management, and attorney Rick Genow.

This will be Golding's second collaboration with Paul Feig after working in 'A Simple Favor' together.