Home Entertainment English

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding to star in 'Last Christmas'

The two will be seen romancing in the Paul Feig directorial, which will be set in London, reported Variety.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Emilia Clarke (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke and 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding are all set to treat their fans with their upcoming movie titled 'Last Christmas'.

The two will be seen romancing in the Paul Feig directorial, which will be set in London, reported Variety.

Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings will be penning the screenplay for the film. However, other projects details are still kept under wraps.

Feig, who previously directed 'Bridesmaids', 'The Heat' and 'A Simple Favor', will also co-produce the film alongside Jessie Henderson for his Feigco Entertainment. While BAFTA Film Awards winner David Livingstone and Thompson will produce the flick, executive vice president of the production Erik Baiers will supervise and manage the project for Universal.

Clarke has been working on her film career as HBO's 'Game of Thrones' has entered its final season. The 31-year-old actor was last seen in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', and she is represented by CAA, Emptage Hallett, and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Golding, meanwhile, garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance opposite Constance Wu in Warner Bros.' hit 'Crazy Rich Asians'. The movie has grossed USD 188 million worldwide.

He was recently also seen opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in a film titled 'A Simple Favor', which opened last weekend with USD 16 million domestically. The star is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Megan Silverman Management, and attorney Rick Genow.

This will be Golding's second collaboration with Paul Feig after working in 'A Simple Favor' together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emilia Clarke Henry Golding Last Christmas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju