Here's Kristen Bell's inspiring body positive message to fan

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Kristen Bell's recent message on body positivity to a fan is everything.

Recently, the 38-year-old star shared a beautiful picture of her Emmy Awards look on Instagram, writing, "Thank u to all my babes who created one of my fav looks ever for tonight's #emmys"

Following the post, Bell received a comment on her picture, which read, " So mother f-- beautiful," the fan wrote on Bell's photo of her look for the 2018 Emmy Awards. "U are stunning unlike me"

'The Good Place' star responded back to that comment with an encouraging message, which read, "Gurl don't u dare, you got one time on this planet - don't waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don't u dare tell me I'm wrong."

Bell also motivated the woman by giving her some suggestions on building up her confidence. She wrote, "Here's your homework, follow @glennondoyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo."

Bell is known for inspiring body positivity and self-esteem. She also works on building that up in her two daughters including, Lincoln (5) and Delta (3), reported People.

"It's important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed," she previously told SHAPE.

"So when I'm in their room with them, I'll do squats. When they ask what I'm doing, I'll say I'm getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they'll say, 'I'm getting my workout in," Bell added.

For her, it is more about staying healthy rather than anything else.

"To me, being healthy means feeling good about the choices I'm making, and most important, it's about keeping fit mentally and physically, I'm constantly reminding myself it's not about my thighs: It's about my commitment and my happiness level," she said.

Bell was last seen in 'Like Father' and is now giving her voice for Disney's 'Frozen 2', which is slated to release next year.