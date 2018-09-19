Marvel characters to get their own exclusive TV show

By Express News Service

Disney, which is preparing itself to launch its own streaming service, seems to have an ambitious plan involving popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of its starter pack. A number of limited series shows centred on heroes who haven't had their own standalone films like Loki, Scarlet Witch is under discussion. Actors like Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olson, who portrayed these heroes in the films, are expected to reprise their roles for the streaming shows.

With each series expected to include six to eight episodes, the budget is said to be comparable to HBO's Game of Thrones. Insiders stress the Avengers that have gotten their own films like Iron Man and Captain America will not be featured in the series, with the studios focusing on characters who have served as second tier characters in the MCU.

The streaming service, which will reportedly cost less than Netflix, is expected to be launched in late 2019. The Marvel series are in early development and writers are a to be attached to the projects. Marvel TV Studios which contains shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Netflix’s Daredevil is expected to stay under the TV banner while these limited series will be set under Marvel Studios with Kevin Feige overseeing the operations.