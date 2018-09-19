Home Entertainment English

Record-low viewership for Emmy Awards

The decline to 10.21 million continues a troubling trend for televised awards shows. The Oscars audience this year was down 19 percent from 2017 and the Grammys were down 23 percent.

Published: 19th September 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hosts Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che speak at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Television's biggest night wasn't that big. The Emmy Awards drew a record-low audience of just over 10.2 million people, down 11 percent from the past two years.

Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" hosted the awards show on NBC Monday. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first show from a streaming service to win best comedy, while HBO's "Game of Thrones" was the top drama.

The show reached virtually identical audiences of 11.4 million each of the last two years, the Nielsen company said.

The decline to 10.21 million continues a troubling trend for televised awards shows. The Oscars audience this year was down 19 percent from 2017 and the Grammys were down 23 percent.

The further fragmentation of television undoubtedly plays a role in audience interest levels. When "Frasier" was winning awards in the 1990s, the comedy was regularly seen in nearly 20 million homes. Streamed shows like "Mrs. Maisel" are far less popular and, in fact, it's still difficult to get precise numbers about how many people watch them.

Three times in the 1990s, the audience for the Emmy Awards exceeded 20 million people.

On the bright side, it's likely to have contained the most-watched marriage proposal of the year. Emmy winner Glenn Weiss heartened audience members by proposing to his girlfriend while onstage accepting an award for directing the Oscars telecast. Jan Svendsen said yes.

Continuing the white-hot market for news, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow recorded her highest-rated week in the show's 10-year history, Nielsen said.

Otherwise, football dominated the television ratings last week. Five of the 10 most-watched shows were football games, and two others were football pregame shows, Nielsen said.

NBC won the week in prime time, averaging 6.7 million viewers last week. CBS had 4.8 million viewers, ABC had 4 million, Fox had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.4 million, ION Television had 1.33 million, Telemundo had 1.31 million and the CW had 740,000.

ESPN was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.65 million viewers in prime time. Fox News Channel had 2.42 million, MSNBC had 2.13 million, HGTV had 1.35 million and USA had 1.34 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.8 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" was second with 8.3 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 6 million viewers.

For the week of Sept. 10-16, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC, 20.66 million; "NFL Pre-Game Show," NBC, 14.22 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.44 million; "Football Night in America," NBC, 10.89 million; "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.75 million; NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Detroit, ESPN, 10.5 million; "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday) NBC, 10.15 million; NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Oakland, ESPN, 9.78 million; College Football: Ohio St. at TCU, ABC, 7.23 million; NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NFLN, 7.06 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emmy Awards Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju