Will Smith's heartfelt birthday message for his queen Jada Pinkett

Will Smith took to Instagram and shared two lovely pictures with his lady.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith at an award function. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As American actor Jada Pinkett Smith turned 47 on Tuesday, Will Smith shared a sweet birthday message for his wife.

In the first photo, the two can be seen sleeping on a plane together. He captioned it: "Wow... 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen. Let's Go Get 24 more."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wow... 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more. : @alansilfen

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

In the second picture, which looked like a throwback shot, the two can be seen posing for the camera.

Pinkett and Will tied the knot in 1997 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Jaden (20) in 1998 and daughter Willow (17) in 2000, reported People.

In July, Will talked about his relationship with his lady love on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, saying that he sees their relationship as way more than a marriage.

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into a space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There are no deal breakers," said Will.

In an adorable gesture, Willow Smith also took to Instagram account to wish her mother by posting a picture. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Mama, You're the GOAT."

Pinkett was last seen in the 2017 comedy film titled 'Girls Trip'.

