Bruce Greenwood to star in 'The Shining' sequel Doctor Sleep

Published: 20th September 2018 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bruce Greenwood will play Dr John in the film based on Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name. Associated Press

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Bruce Greenwood is set to join the cast of "The Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep".

The 62-year-old actor will play Dr John in the film based on Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name, Deadline reported.

The description of the character is being kept under wraps.

"Doctor Sleep" is the sequel to King's "The Shining", which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film by the same name, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

The new film, to be directed by Mike Flanagan, will feature Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, the grown-up son of Nicholson's part, who in the original movie had psychic powers and watched his father descend into a murderous rage.

The story follows Danny, who is an angry alcoholic dealing with his re-emerging psychic powers by working in a hospice, where he helps dying patients and earns the nickname "Dr Sleep".

Into his life enters Abra Stone, a little girl with psychic abilities of her own, and Torrance finds himself caught up in a battle with a group of murderous kidnappers that want her essence.

Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, the Warner Bros film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

