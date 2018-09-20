Danny Boyle's yet untitled comedy film preponed

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Director Danny Boyle's upcoming directorial yet untitled comedy film which was scheduled to release on September 13, 2019, will now open much earlier on June 28 next year.

Boyle, who dropped out of directing the "James Bond 25" movie recently, is teaming with screenwriter Richard Curtis for the comedy film, reports variety.com.

Backed by Universal Pictures, the film will focus on a struggling musician, played by Himesh Patel, and is set in the 1960s and 1970s.

Curtis and Boyle will also produce, while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier serve as executive producers.

Apart from Patel, the film includes actors Lily James and Kate McKinnon.