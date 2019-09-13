Home Entertainment English

'Downton Abbey' film to release on 13 September 2019 worldwide

Julian Fellowes, who created "Downton Abbey" and wrote the film's screenplay, is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The film, officially announced back in July, will be about 'the Crawley family's next chapter,' according to Focus Pictures chairman Peter Kujawski.

LOS ANGELES: "Downton Abbey", the film, is set to release on September 13 next year around the world.

Universal Pictures International will present the movie internationally, CNN reported.

The movie, however, will hit the North American theatres on September 19, 2019.

Based on the British historical period drama TV series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them.

The film, officially announced back in July, will be about "the Crawley family's next chapter," according to Focus Pictures chairman Peter Kujawski.

The original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, are expected to return.

The shooting officially began last week.

