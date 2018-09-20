Home Entertainment English

KISS to end 45-year-old musical career; band announce final tour

While the tour dates have not yet been revealed, Kiss has promised it will be a tour to remember.

The band, which currently comprises Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer was formed in New York City in 1973. (File | Associated Press)

By IANS

NEW YORK: After 45 years of performing across the globe, popular rock band Kiss has announced their final tour.

During one of the episodes of the show "America's Got Talent", the rock band bid adieu to their 45-year long musical career by announcing their last tour End of the Road, reports people.com.

A statement on behalf of the band read: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

Kiss made their reputation as a live act in the mid-1970s with the most over-the-top presentation rock concerts seen to date, intensifying and exaggerating the fantasy and horror movie elements Alice Cooper had introduced a few years earlier.

The band, which currently comprises Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer was formed in New York City in 1973.

Past band members include Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Vinnie Vincent, Mark St. John and Bruce Kulick.

Kiss has released 20 studio albums, 8 live albums, and 13 compilation albums plus over 60 singles. It has been noted as America's #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time, and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

