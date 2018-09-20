'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke shows off tattoos

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke showed off her dragon tattoos Wednesday.

The 31-year-old actor got three little dragons flying away inked on her right-hand wrist after declaring earlier this year that she was planning on getting a "GOT"-inspired tattoo as a tribute to her role, Daenerys Targaryen, popularly known as Mother of Dragons, in the fantasy epic series.

Clarke took to Instagram to share the news.

"MOD 4 LYFE! @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies." Clarke captioned the photo. She had earlier said, "I'm going to get a dragon right here (points at wrist) kind of flying away. So I think that's cool. A little kind of peace out."

The actor joins fellow "GOT" stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching inkings to commemorate the date when they clinched their roles as Sansa and Arya Stark.

"GOT" returns for its eighth and final installment next year.