Home Entertainment English

Ryan Coogler to produce 'Space Jam' sequel

The sequel will be directed by Terence Nance, whose other works include "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty" and "Swimming in Your Skin Again".

Published: 20th September 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Director Ryan Coogler |AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler will produce the sequel of animated sports comedy film "Space Jam". It stars American professional basketball player LeBron James.

Andrew Dodge and Lin are writing the script for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com

The sequel will be directed by Terence Nance, whose other works include "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty" and "Swimming in Your Skin Again".

American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes characters in 1996's "Space Jam" which grossed $230 million worldwide. In the film, Jordan was enlisted by Bugs Bunny and friends to help them win a basketball match against a group of aliens.

Excited about the sequel, James said: "The 'Space Jam' collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It's so much bigger.

"I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."

The "Space Jam" sequel is tentatively slated to release in 2019, during the NBA off-season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Coogler Space Jam sequel black panther Terence Nance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of Kerala floods
Kerala floods: A look back at the saga of struggle and comeback
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina