Cardi B said 'I do' to Offset with no make up or ring!

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Cardi B marked the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with hip-hop artist Offset with an adorable throwback picture.

The 'Ring' star took to Instagram to post a photo from their secret wedding in which she can be seen donning a white jumpsuit and holding Offset's hands. "TBT ...September 20th" read the caption.

The duo tied the knot last September but kept it under the wraps till June this year, before B officially confirmed the speculation on social media. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" tweeted the 25-year-old.

She added, "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"

The couple is parents to their two-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B, who made a return to the front row at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW), talked about her little bundle of joy and how "amazing" it is to see her grow up.