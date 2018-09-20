Cardi B said 'I do' to Offset with no make up or ring!
American rapper Cardi B marked the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with hip-hop artist Offset with an adorable throwback picture.
The 'Ring' star took to Instagram to post a photo from their secret wedding in which she can be seen donning a white jumpsuit and holding Offset's hands. "TBT ...September 20th" read the caption.
The duo tied the knot last September but kept it under the wraps till June this year, before B officially confirmed the speculation on social media. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" tweeted the 25-year-old.
She added, "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"
The couple is parents to their two-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B, who made a return to the front row at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW), talked about her little bundle of joy and how "amazing" it is to see her grow up.
This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018