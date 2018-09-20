Home Entertainment English

Cardi B said 'I do' to Offset with no make up or ring!

American rapper Cardi B marked the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with hip-hop artist Offset with an adorable throwback picture.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Cardi B and Offset. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Cardi B marked the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with hip-hop artist Offset with an adorable throwback picture.

The 'Ring' star took to Instagram to post a photo from their secret wedding in which she can be seen donning a white jumpsuit and holding Offset's hands. "TBT ...September 20th" read the caption.

The duo tied the knot last September but kept it under the wraps till June this year, before B officially confirmed the speculation on social media. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" tweeted the 25-year-old.

She added, "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TBT ...September 20th

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The couple is parents to their two-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B, who made a return to the front row at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW), talked about her little bundle of joy and how "amazing" it is to see her grow up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cardi B Offset Cardi B and Offset

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro