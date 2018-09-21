Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct 'James Bond 25'

By ANI

WASHINGON: The new 'James Bond' film will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the iconic spy, for the last time reportedly.

The 25th Bond instalment will begin shooting in London, at Pinewood Studios, on March 4, 2019. It will release worldwide on February 14, 2020, a few months after its original target release date, reported Variety.

Fukunaga, who was critically acclaimed for the 2015 war film titled 'Beasts of No Nation', replaced Danny Boyle, who had exited the movie last month due to creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Meanwhile, star Daniel Craig. Fukunaga will be the first American director for the Bond franchise.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Broccoli and Wilson on Twitter.

Fukunaga won an Emmy award in 2014 for directing the entire first season of the crime series 'True Detective' and giving it a cinematic look. Recently, he directed several episodes of Netflix's 'Maniac', which is a new comedy show starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

There were speculations about considering other directors including Bart Layton, S.J. Clarkson, and Yann Demange, before the official announcement came out.

MGM will distribute the film domestically and Universal internationally.

According to insiders, Boyle along with his 'Trainspotting' co-writer John Hodge was hired to direct and pen the script. The screenplay had received the green light and the other characters including Bond girl and villain of the film were soon to be cast, when Boyle and the producers abruptly parted ways after which MGM and Eon started looking for both a director and a writer.

Fukunaga's debut feature film titled 'Sin Nombre' earned him the directing award at Sundance Film Festival in 2009.