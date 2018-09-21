Home Entertainment English

Michael B. Jordan to play Tom Clancy character John Clark

WASHINGTON: American actor Michael B. Jordan is all set to play late American novelist Tom Clancy's hero character John Clark in a new film series.

Paramount is developing two movies based on the Clancy books named 'Rainbow Six' and 'Without Remorse' and, in both the novels, Clark is the lead star. The 1993 novel 'Without Remorse' will be the first film, which will serve as an origin story for the character, reported Variety.

Jordan will also be producing the movie alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec. Paramount is currently in talks with writers and directors for the project.

This came after Amazon and Paramount TV recently released a rebooted 'Jack Ryan' series, starring John Krasinski, which received positive reviews.

Clark is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA and had first appeared in the 1988 novel 'The Cardinal of the Kremlin' following which the character appeared in 17 novels. He was mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analysis Jack Ryan with more of the physical elements of any mission. Clark finally got highlighted with 'Without Remorse', which tells the story of how he came to work for the CIA.

Clark was also be the main focus of 'Rainbow Six', which followed his new task force and its mission to save the world from the greatest threats of the terrorists.

In earlier films, Clark's character has been played by Willem Dafoe in Paramount's 'Clear and Present Danger' adaptation, which starred Harrison Ford as Ryan, and by Liev Schreiber in 'The Sum of All Fears', in which Ben Affleck starred as Ryan.

Jordan is one of the Hollywood's biggest stars currently. His movie Black Panther has done exceptionally well and earned more than USD 1.3 billion worldwide. Jordan will next be seen in 'Creed II' and is repped by WME. 

