Captain Marvel not here to tolerate sexism

Brie Larson who dons the role of the much awaited Captain Marvel was recently told on social media to 'smile more'.

The trailer of the movie was released on 19 September following which some media users commented on the expressions of the actor saying "she needs to smile more".

The sexist comment soon went viral and various comments started to pour in. One Twitter user @TFMonkeyYouTube morphed the pictures from the trailer and put a smile on Brie Larson's face saying, "fixed" Captain Marvel.

But, Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel proved why she is the perfect choice to play the first-ever female-led Marvel film by shutting down the troll like a badass boss.

Larson posted on her Instagram account some edited images of superheroes with 'smile'. She also wrote “Breaking news: You can be you. That means you can smile or not, You can be strong in the ways you want to be. You can own who you are. If anyone tells you different don’t trust them.”

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, "Captain Marvel" will release in India in March next year.