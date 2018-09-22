Home Entertainment English

Chloe Zhao to direct Marvel's 'The Eternals'

American comic book artist Jack Kirby created the title in 1976 during his cosmic hero stage and was influenced by works such as the Chariots of the Gods, which explored ancient gods as aliens. 

Published: 22nd September 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chloe Zhao. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After making one of 2017's blockbusters, 'The Rider', Chinese film director Chloe Zhao is all set to helm Marvel Studios' next potential franchise, 'The Eternals.'

The search for a director for the superhero team adventure narrowed in the last few weeks of summer, with a shortlist consisting of Nicole Kassell (Watchmen Pilot), Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings), Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, the project features super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

It was also revealed that one aspect of the story involves a love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.

