Kenan Thompson to star in NBC comedy series

The series, titled "Saving Larry", is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his wife dies.

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson is set to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC.

Jackie Clarke is the writer and also executive producer, with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer also executive producing, reported Deadline.

Universal Television will produce along with Michaels' Broadway Video.

If things get finalised, it would likely mean Thompson's exit from "SNL", where he recently broke the record as the longest-serving cast member in the show's four plus decades on the air.

