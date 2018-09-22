Home Entertainment English

Lily Allen had sex with a TV star when she was 14, reveals new book

The singer has made a number of explosive claims in "My Thoughts Exactly", including the time she ended up going back to the hotel of an unnamed celebrity following a charity football match.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Lily Allen. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Lily Allen had sex with a TV star who was also a friend of her father when she was 14, she revealed in her new book.

The singer has made a number of explosive claims in "My Thoughts Exactly", including the time she ended up going back to the hotel of an unnamed celebrity following a charity football match, reports mirror.co.uk.

ALSO READ | I only told my diary: Ashley Judd on being raped at 15

She wrote: "After the match, the TV star left his football gear in my dad's car, and I was dispatched to his hotel to return it. We arranged to meet in the bar there. He bought me a couple of drinks, then took me up to his room and had sex with me.

"I was 14. He was 19, but to me he seemed like someone from a different generation. Afterwards, I felt funny about it. I knew what had happened wasn't right"

ALSO READ | Men need to call out their peers for predatory behaviour: Padma Lakshmi

Her father turned it into a "shtick with his friends. They made up elaborate schemes to blackmail the guy and they rehearsed how they'd call him up and put the s**ts up him.

"I just know that my dad turned me having sex with this guy I hardly knew into a joke between him and his mates. That didn't make me feel good."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lily Allen My Thoughts Exactly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash