Ralph Ineson, Susan Lynch to reunite for 'Here are the Young Men'

Also starring 'The Witch' star Anya Taylor-Joy, the film is an adaption of Rob Doyle's acclaimed Irish novel of the same name, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 22nd September 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood stars Ralph Ineson and Susan Lynch are all set to reunite in less than a year for Irish drama 'Here are the Young Men'.

Also starring 'The Witch' star Anya Taylor-Joy, the film is an adaption of Rob Doyle's acclaimed Irish novel of the same name, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 2003, an aimless teenager named Matthew is pulled into a world of nihilistic toxic masculinity by his charismatic friend Kearney. Matthew then yearns after his childhood sweetheart Jen, an independent girl, while their precocious friend Rez starts to succumb to paranoia.

The film, produced by Richard Bolger and Noah C. Haeussner, also stars Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lola Petticrew and Conleth Hill.

TAGS
Hollywood Ralph Ineson Susan Lynch 'Here are the Young Men

