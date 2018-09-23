I tell Taylor Swift everything: Selena Gomez

By ANI

WASHIINGTON: American singer Selena Gomez and her longtime best friend and singer Taylor Swift have never failed to surprise their fans with their BFF goals.

Recently, during an Instagram Live video, Gomez had nothing but kind words to say about her 28-year-old pal.

Responding to a question on Taylor, the 'Back to You' singer said, "How's Taylor? Taylor's awesome. I love her. She is amazing. I talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything."

"She is so smart it freaks me out," she added.

Hours earlier, Gomez also shared a post from the 'Delicate' singer's Instagram Story, featuring Swift's father's quote of the film: 'BEST MOVIE. LOVED IT.' Adding her own thoughts to the image, Gomez also wrote, 'SAME!!!'

Swift and Gomez, who met at a Jonas Brothers concert, have developed a special and lasting friendship over the years.