Pete Davidson just copied his fiancee Ariana Grande's tattoo

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor and comedian Pete Davidson just added another one to his ever-growing collection of tattoos, and this one is copied from his fiancee and singer Ariana Grande.

The body art, Mille tendresse, is tattooed in a small italic font at the back of the couple's necks, and is an expression made famous by the 1961 film, 'Breakfast At Tiffanys', confirmed TMZ.

The phrase means a thousand tendernesses. Audrey Hepburn, a character from the movie blurts out, saying, "Bless you, darling Fred. Please forgive the other night. You were an angel about the whole thing. Mille tendresse."

The 25-year-old singer got the tattoo back in 2014, but Pete has only recently added it to his abundant collection of inkings.

The couple made headlines after getting engaged in June, less than a month after it was publicly revealed, via an Instagram post, that they were dating.