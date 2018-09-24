Home Entertainment English

Drake cancels Miami shows as he is 'ill'

Published: 24th September 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian singer Drake at a performance in London (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Drake says he pulled out of two concerts in Miami because he was ill.

The 31-year-old rapper shared the news on his Instagram story and apologised to his fans for cancelling the shows.

He, however, did not reveal the nature of his illness.

"I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything lie that in my life.

"Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologise because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments," Drake wrote.

He thanked the medical team for their care and added "Miami deserves 100 per cent and I promise that experience when we return".

The gigs, which were part of his tour with Migos at the American Airlines Arena, were postponed have been rescheduled for November 13 and 14, the concert venue said.

Drake has pulled out of several events recently, including earlier this month when he cancelled his appearance on the opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was slated to introduce a film screening.

