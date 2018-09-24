Home Entertainment English

'GOT' star Richard Madden eyes Bond role

Richard Madden Sr said his son may not be making a big deal about being interested in essaying Agent 007 when Daniel Craig steps down as the suave spy, but he is eager about playing the part.

Published: 24th September 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Richard Madden. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden wants to be the next James Bond, the actor's father said.

Richard Madden Sr said his son may not be making a big deal about being interested in essaying Agent 007 when Daniel Craig steps down as the suave spy, but he is eager about playing the part.

"I'm quite sure he does want that to be on his CV one day but he's not making a song and dance about it. Whether it's Bond or any big role, Richard has ideas about things he'd like to do."

"It's probably best whatever his desires or thoughts are to keep it to himself," Madden Sr told The Mirror newspaper.

The actor's father said in spite of "GOT" success, Richard's journey has not been easy.

"It's not all been plain sailing. He's had disappointments. You have to be in the right place at the right time," Madden Sr said.

Post "GOT", the actor appeared in drama series "Medici: Masters of Florence" and Netflix romcom "Ibiza".

He currently stars as sergeant David Budd in the BBC thriller "Bodyguard".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Richard Madden James Bon Daniel Craig

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival