'GOT' star Richard Madden eyes Bond role

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden wants to be the next James Bond, the actor's father said.

Richard Madden Sr said his son may not be making a big deal about being interested in essaying Agent 007 when Daniel Craig steps down as the suave spy, but he is eager about playing the part.

"I'm quite sure he does want that to be on his CV one day but he's not making a song and dance about it. Whether it's Bond or any big role, Richard has ideas about things he'd like to do."

"It's probably best whatever his desires or thoughts are to keep it to himself," Madden Sr told The Mirror newspaper.

The actor's father said in spite of "GOT" success, Richard's journey has not been easy.

"It's not all been plain sailing. He's had disappointments. You have to be in the right place at the right time," Madden Sr said.

Post "GOT", the actor appeared in drama series "Medici: Masters of Florence" and Netflix romcom "Ibiza".

He currently stars as sergeant David Budd in the BBC thriller "Bodyguard".