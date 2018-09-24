Home Entertainment English

Queen Latifah teases 'Girls Trip' sequel

Published: 24th September 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Queen Latifah. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Queen Latifah said "Girls Trip" may "definitely" be getting a sequel soon.

The actor, who starred in 2017 breakout comedy as Sasha Franklin, revealed the main cast - Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and her - want to take the story ahead.

"There is definitely talk of a sequel," Latifah said while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live recently".

"We can't wait to do it. We love each other so much. I know the writer's deal is done, so it's being written. Our deals are being worked out so that will be done.

It's really just a matter of getting that script and let's go!" Directed by Malcolm D Lee and scripted by duo Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, "Girls Trip" is about four female friends who go on a weekend trip together to a New Orleans music festival.

Earlier, Jada said that a sequel to the film will be made following its strong showing at the box office.

It banked over USD 30 million in its opening weekend.

Regina too weighed in on the follow-up, saying the team was trying to make a second film happen.

