Home Entertainment English

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans ace the meme game

Comparing himself and Evans to Disney characters from 'Bambi', Downey tweeted, "All the way down to the eye color."

Published: 24th September 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (File | Associated Press)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have taken charge of the meme world with their latest tweets.

While Twitterverse was busy making memes on others, the 'Avengers' actors decided to make some on themselves. The two shared their pictures and compared them to iconic Disney duos.

Comparing himself and Evans to Disney characters from 'Bambi', Downey tweeted, "All the way down to the eye color."

Evans responded with another meme where he compared a picture featuring him and Downey to the iconic Disney duo of Buzz and Woody. "One good Disney reference deserves another," he tweeted.

This cute exchange was not missed by tweeple who instantly started gushing over the bromance.

"chris evans really took his time to collage a photo of him and downey with a buzz and woody parallel This man really is the #1 RDJ stan i am sobbing,' a user tweeted.

Another wrote, "evans and rdj look like a really married couple tweeting each other stevetony content, i love this concept."

"they are why I'm going to die of cardiac arrest before I'm 20, " Another tweeted.

Reading a little too much between the lines, another user tweeted, "to infinity and beyond is the Avengers 4 title, thanks for telling us!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Downey Jr Chris Evans Iron Man Captain America Marvel Cinematic Universe Bromance Avengers Robert Downey in Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw