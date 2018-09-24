Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans ace the meme game

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have taken charge of the meme world with their latest tweets.

While Twitterverse was busy making memes on others, the 'Avengers' actors decided to make some on themselves. The two shared their pictures and compared them to iconic Disney duos.

Comparing himself and Evans to Disney characters from 'Bambi', Downey tweeted, "All the way down to the eye color."

All the way down to the eye color. pic.twitter.com/bUdp70z7bq — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 23, 2018

Evans responded with another meme where he compared a picture featuring him and Downey to the iconic Disney duo of Buzz and Woody. "One good Disney reference deserves another," he tweeted.

What can I say? The man knows me. https://t.co/NLJ7e7B0F8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

This cute exchange was not missed by tweeple who instantly started gushing over the bromance.

"chris evans really took his time to collage a photo of him and downey with a buzz and woody parallel This man really is the #1 RDJ stan i am sobbing,' a user tweeted.

One good Disney reference deserves another... pic.twitter.com/kb6KNDPe9t — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

Another wrote, "evans and rdj look like a really married couple tweeting each other stevetony content, i love this concept."

evans and rdj look like a really married couple tweeting each other stevetony content, i love this concept — Ca ︽✵︽ (@downeytqd) September 23, 2018

"they are why I'm going to die of cardiac arrest before I'm 20, " Another tweeted.

Reading a little too much between the lines, another user tweeted, "to infinity and beyond is the Avengers 4 title, thanks for telling us!"