Serena Williams, Meghan Markle are 'relying on each other a lot lately'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tennis ace Serena Williams opened up about her positive friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and how much they rely on each other.

In a recent interview with The Project, Williams said, "We have known each other for a long time and are relying on each other a lot lately."

Markle and the tennis champion have known each other since 2014 when they were put on the same team for a charity flag football event.

Also, back when Markle was an actress on 'Suits', she documented her newfound friendship with Williams on her lifestyle website, The Tig.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended Markle's May royal wedding to Prince Harry. The player called the ceremony a "monumental day for African Americans."