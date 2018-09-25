Home Entertainment English

K-Pop band BTS creates history with UN speech

The group of seven delivered a three-minute speech during the launch ceremony of Unicef's global partnership Generation Unlimited at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Published: 25th September 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Korean boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS)

By IANS

NEW YORK: South Korean boy band BTS created history by becoming the first ever K-Pop group to address the UN where they asked young people around the world to believe in their own convictions and voices.

The group of seven delivered a three-minute speech during the launch ceremony of Unicef's global partnership Generation Unlimited at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, reports CNN.

Formed in 2013, BTS is one of the most popular Korean bands in the world, with more than 13.3 million followers on Instagram.

The group previously worked with the UN on awareness and fundraising campaigns.

In 2017, BTS joined with the Korean Committee for Unicef to establish "Love Myself", which works with the organisatn's global #ENDviolence to advocate against against youth violence.

"Last November, BTS launched the 'Love Myself' campaign with UNICEF, building on our belief that 'true love first begins with loving myself'," Kim Nam Jun, the band's leader, said on Monday.

"After releasing the 'Love Yourself' albums and launching the 'Love Myself' campaign," Kim said, adding "We started to hear remarkable stories from our fans all over the world, how our message helped them overcome their hardships in life and start loving themselves. These stories constantly remind us of our responsibility".

"So, let's all take one more step. We have learned to love ourselves, so now I urge you to "speak yourself," he added.

According to a UN statement, Generation Unlimited will tackle "the global education and training crisis currently holding back millions of young people and threatening progress and stability", CNN said.

It will do so by focusing on secondary-age education; skills for learning, employability and decent work, and empowerment, the statement added.

Among those attending the speech were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim and Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BTS UN speech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India considers Madiba as its own: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at UNGA
Anti-Pakistan protests staged outside UN headquarters
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?