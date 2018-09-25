Home Entertainment English

'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle marries Olivia Hamilton

Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle. (File | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle has got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Olivia Hamilton.

According to Us Weekly, Chazelle, 33, and Hamilton tied the knot at Point Dume in Malibu on Saturday.

The couple had got engaged in October last year.

Hamilton had announced the news on Instagram where she posted a picture with the filmmaker sporting a sparkling, Monique Pean ring as Chazelle plants a kiss on her cheek.

The director, best known for films such as "Whiplash" and "La La Land", had referred to the actor as "the love of my life" while accepting the award for Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards in December 2016.

"This is a film about love, I think, more than anything. So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton," he had said of "La La Land" at the time.

Hamilton, too, had appeared briefly in the multiple Oscar-winning film in a scene opposite Emma Stone as an annoyed cafe customer.

Chazelle was previously married to Jasmine McGlade, an executive producer on "La La Land".

They parted ways in 2014.

The director is currently awaiting the release of "First Man", the biopic on Neil Armstrong which features Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy in the lead.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August.

