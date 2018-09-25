Home Entertainment English

Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' to release in 2020

Margot Robbie will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film.

Published: 25th September 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. )Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Australian actress Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' is set to hit the big screen on February 7, 2020.

Robbie will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actresses are being tested with Robbie, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti.

While 2018 has been a quiet year for DC movies (the sole entry Aquaman opens Dec. 21), next year and beyond look quite eventful.

The studio has a stand-alone Joker movie set to open on October 4, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Margot Robbie Birds of Prey Suicide Squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?