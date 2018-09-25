Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' to release in 2020

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Australian actress Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' is set to hit the big screen on February 7, 2020.

Robbie will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actresses are being tested with Robbie, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti.

While 2018 has been a quiet year for DC movies (the sole entry Aquaman opens Dec. 21), next year and beyond look quite eventful.

The studio has a stand-alone Joker movie set to open on October 4, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.