Woody Harrelson had nearly rejected 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The 57-year-old actor played Tobias Beckett, a criminal who mentors young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), in the Ron Howard-directed film.

LONDON: Actor Woody Harrelson has revealed that he had almost turned down the offer to star in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" but changed his mind due to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge voiced the droid L3-37 in the movie.

In an interview with Metro newspaper, Harrelson said he was excited to share the screen space with Waller-Bridge as he was her big fan, courtesy comedy drama series "Fleabag", which she wrote and featured in.

"Oh God, I just love Phoebe. She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend. A friend of mine told me about 'Fleabag' and I watched it all. I love it. Love it! There aren't many episodes and I wish there were more. Luckily she is doing another season," he said.

"I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family.

Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can't imagine not knowing Phoebe," he added.

Harrelson will be next seen in "Venom" alongside Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate.

