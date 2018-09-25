Zoe Kravitz to star in 'High Fidelity' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zoe Kravitz has been cast as the lead in TV series "High Fidelity".

The series is an official adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name but reimagines the story from the female perspective, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, the show will run for 10 episodes on Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Kravitz, 29, who will also executive produce the project, will play the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

The novel was previously adapted into a movie that starred John Cusack in 2000.

It also featured Lisa Bonet, Kravitz's mother.

Kravitz, best known for "Mad Max: Fury Road" and HBO series "Big Little Lies", is currently awaiting the release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".