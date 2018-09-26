Andrew Lincoln may return to 'The Walking Dead' as director

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Andrew Lincoln, who announced his departure earlier this year from the AMC zombie drama titled 'The Walking Dead', has hinted his intention to direct a future episode of the series.

In a recent interview, Lincoln stated his intention to return to 'The Walking Dead' universe, not as an actor but as a director, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The star also told Entertainment Weekly that he would be returning to the show's Georgia shooting location, where the cast is still filming the ninth season, to learn direction.

As he plans to helm his own episode in the next season, Lincoln said, "I'm going back, I'm going back to shadow a director, and my intention is to direct next year."

If this really happens, Lincoln would be the third actor in the horror-thriller series to also serve as a director.

Previously, Fear the Walking Dead's Colman Domingo, who plays Strand, recently directed the 'Weak' episode of that show, while Michael Cudlitz who appeared as Abraham on the series recently returned to direct current season's seventh episode, 'Stradivarius', which will air on November 18.

When quizzed as to why he is even returning on a limited basis to the series he just left, Lincoln said, "I can't be that far away because I can't bear it. That's how much I am invested in the show and the continuation of the story."

'The Walking Dead' returns to AMC this October.