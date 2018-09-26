Home Entertainment English

Becoming actress my childhood dream: Lady Gaga

Gaga has also featured in films like "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: Dame to Kill For".

Published: 26th September 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star is born' (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has revealed that she always dreamt of being an actress.

Gaga spoke about her acting dreams at the premiere of her forthcoming film "A Star Is Born", reports eonline.com.

Talking about the film and the team, Gaga said: "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... but Bradley Cooper (co-star) made me feel so comfortable.

"He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

Gaga has also featured in films like "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: Dame to Kill For".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lady Gaga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours