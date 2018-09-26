Becoming actress my childhood dream: Lady Gaga

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has revealed that she always dreamt of being an actress.

Gaga spoke about her acting dreams at the premiere of her forthcoming film "A Star Is Born", reports eonline.com.

Talking about the film and the team, Gaga said: "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... but Bradley Cooper (co-star) made me feel so comfortable.

"He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

Gaga has also featured in films like "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: Dame to Kill For".