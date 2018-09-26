Donald Glover postpones 'This Is America' concert due to foot injury

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor, rapper, writer and comedian Donald Glover, popularly known as Childish Gambino, will not be performing on the scheduled 'This Is America' tour due to foot injury.

Fam Rothstein, a co-principal of the creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, revealed the news after The Forum tweeted that Gambino's show at the Forum had been postponed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"'This is America' tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over," Rothstein tweeted.

The news arrives after Gambino was forced to cut short his Dallas concert on September 23 due to a foot injury. The "Atlanta" creator was said to leave the American Airlines Center stage 30 minutes before his show was due to end and didn't return.

An official at the venue had told tmz.com that Gambino "broke his foot", while one concert-goer said that he was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself in the process.

Gambino was initially scheduled to wrap the tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 12. It remains unclear now when the tour will be concluded.

The tour will be his last as Childish Gambino.