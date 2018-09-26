Home Entertainment English

Donald Glover postpones 'This Is America' concert due to foot injury

Fam Rothstein, a co-principal of the creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, revealed the news after The Forum tweeted that Gambino's show at the Forum had been postponed.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Childish Gambino (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor, rapper, writer and comedian Donald Glover, popularly known as Childish Gambino, will not be performing on the scheduled 'This Is America' tour due to foot injury.

Fam Rothstein, a co-principal of the creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, revealed the news after The Forum tweeted that Gambino's show at the Forum had been postponed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"'This is America' tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over," Rothstein tweeted.

The news arrives after Gambino was forced to cut short his Dallas concert on September 23 due to a foot injury. The "Atlanta" creator was said to leave the American Airlines Center stage 30 minutes before his show was due to end and didn't return.

An official at the venue had told tmz.com that Gambino "broke his foot", while one concert-goer said that he was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself in the process.

Gambino was initially scheduled to wrap the tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 12. It remains unclear now when the tour will be concluded.

The tour will be his last as Childish Gambino.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Childish Gambino Donald Glover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours